McKenna Cup semi finals to be confirmed tonight

The final group games in the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup take place this evening.

Donegal host Cavan at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey with the winner taking top spot in Section A.

A draw or a win will be enough for Declan Bonner’s side to make the semi finals this Sunday.

Donegal can still progress if they lose depending on results in the other sections.

Ryan McHugh had suggested he would play with University Ulster in the competition but it now looks like the Kilcar man will see action this evening with Donegal while Man of the Match against Down – Martin McElhinney, will hit the mark of 100 games for the county this evening.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have LIVE coverage from Donegal v Cavan this evening from the 8pm throw in time in association with GAL OIL – Castlefin.

Down face Queen’s University in the other Section A game.

Tyrone are practically assured of top spot in Section C ahead of tonight’s meeting with Fermanagh at Healy Park.

Peter Harte comes in for his first start of the year in one of eight changes from the side which defeated Ulster University last Sunday.

Derry meet U-U in Owenbeg in the other game in that section.

Armagh and Monaghan have an effective playoff for a semi final place tonight.

The Orchard County sit top of section B, but a Monaghan win at the Athetlic Grounds will see them progress to the last-4.

If Donegal and Armagh lose this evening, Armagh would be favourites to make the semi final’s as best runner up given their current better scoring difference.

Antrim face St. Mary’smeet in the section’s other game.

All of tonight’s games have 8pm throw-ins.