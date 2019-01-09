McGinty, McMonagle and Barr reach Ulster Boxing Finals

It was a good night for three Donegal fighters at the Ulster Elite Boxing Championships at the Dockers Club in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Brett McGinty, Donna Barr and Stephen McMonagle all won their respective semi finals.

McGinty defeated Dockers clubman Erald Muhja 5-0 in the 75kg Middleweight bout. The St Johnston man who fights out of Oakleaf in Derry will take on Camlough’s Fergus Quinn in the final.

Letterkenny’s Stephen McMonagle has returned to the 91+kg final. The Holy Trinity fighter beat Denis Borskins 4-1 to progress.

He will now fight Joe Joyce from Erne Boxing Club in the Super Heavy final.

Illies Golden Gloves Donna Barr was also a 4-1 winner in the girls 48kg division. She seen off Enna Feeney of Cavan to reach the decider.

Canal’s Chloe Fleck now stands in the way of an Ulster title for Barr.

The finals will take place on Saturday 19th January at the Ulster Hall in Belfast.