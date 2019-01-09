LUH experiencing huge volume of people awaiting admission

Letterkenny University Hospital was once again the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today with 46 people awaiting admission there this morning.

Seven people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 39 people were waiting on wards.

The number is up three on yesterdays figure of 43.

Today is the third consecutive day which has seen the hospital ranked as the second most overcrowded hospital in the country.

Nationally, there were a total of 565 people awaiting admission.