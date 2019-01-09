Hundreds attend Peadar Tóibín’s meeting on new political party

Around 200 people attended a meeting in Letterkenny last night hosted by Deputy Peadar Toibin, who is in the process of founding a new political party.

Mr Toibin said parties are now led by focus groups and spin doctors, with little room for dissent or debate.

He said policy is determined by whatever way the wind blows, and formulated by people who stand for nothing.

Deputy Toibin recently left Sinn Fein because of his opposition to abortion, and a large proportion of the attendees were pro life activists and campaigners.

He was introduced by Mary T Sweeney of Donegal Pro Life, and told the meeting that giving disenfranchised people a voice will be a key aim of the new organisation: