Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will be in Donegal on Friday to officiate the opening of social housing schemes and the turning of sod ceremonies at a number of locations.

Housing Schemes in Stranorlar, Newtowncunningham and Manorcunningham will be officially opened along with Phase 1 of a new Housing Scheme in Letterkenny.

Meanwhile, as part of Minister Murphy’s visit, Turning of the Sod ceremonies will take place in Donegal Town and Letterkenny.