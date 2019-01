The draw has been made for the first round of the Knockalla Caravans Cup.

Greencastle Fc v Glenea United

FC Lighthouse v Glengad United

Cockhill Celtic v Buncrana Hearts

Fanad United v Aileach Fc

Bonagee United v Castlefin Celtic

Kildrum Tigers v Cappry Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers (holders) v Swilly Rovers

Finn Harps Reserves v Derry City Reserves

Games to be played on Weekending Sunday February 10th 2019