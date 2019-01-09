Extension sought for Mother and Baby Homes report including Donegal homes

The Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation is seeking a one year extension before publishing its final report.

Among homes being examined is the Castle in Newtowncunningham and Stranorlar county home in Donegal.

The Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation was set up in 2015 following revelations about the deaths of almost 800 children at the Tuam mother-and-baby home in Galway.

The Commission was tasked with investigating and reporting on the burial arrangements of children and mothers who died while resident in the institutions within their remit.

Forming part of the investigation is the examination of the living conditions and care arrangements experienced by residents during their period of accommodation and the mortality amongst mothers and children will be examined.

Among the 14 Mother and Baby Homes across the country being included is the Castle in Newtowncunningham and Stranorlar county.

According to the Irish Times the Commission has requested a one year extension by Government before publishing its final report which was originally due to be published in February 2018.