Gardai investigating the disappearance of a Tyrone woman 10 years ago, are due to resume excavations at a site in the Milford area this morning.

Deirdre O’Flaherty, a doctor originally from Strabane, went missing when staying in Moville in January 2009.

The Garda search which began yesterday, centres on a remote location.

It’s expected to last up to 5 days and involves members of the Garda Technical Bureau as well as private contractors.