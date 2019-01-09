Donegal men refused bail in Sydney

Two Donegal men will appear before court in Sydney, Australia in March after being remanded in custody charged with murder.

The pair had been charged with grievous bodily harm, over the incident in December.

However, the charge was upgraded after the 66 year old victim of the alleged assault died of his injuries on Monday.

24 year old Christopher Mc Laughlin from Malin and 21 year old Nathan Kelly from Glengad appeared via video link at Burnwood Local Court in Sydney.

Crime Reporter with The Daily Telegraph Australia, Nick Hanson spoke on today’s Nine Til Noon Show.