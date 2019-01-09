Donegal continue winning McKenna Cup formula: Declan Bonner Reaction

Donegal made it three wins from three games in the pre season Dr McKenna Cup thanks to a 1-20 to 1-12 win over Cavan in Ballybofey on Wednesday night.

Declan Bonner’s side were never really troubled as they sealed their spot in Sunday’s semi final against Armagh.

When David Philips was sent off in the opening minutes for Cavan it was going to be a stiff night for the visitors.

Man of the Match Michael Langan scored nine points while Jamie Brennan hit 1-4 from play.

Niall O’Donnell, the returning Ryan McHugh, Oisin Gallen and Martin Mc Elhinney on his 100th Donegal appearance were among the other scorers at MacCumhaill Park.

Armagh beat Monaghan by a point, 0-13 to 1-9 to set up a tie with Donegal this Sunday at Healy Park in Omagh (Throw In 2pm).

Manager Declan Bonner was pleased his young chargers came through another test…