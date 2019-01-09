Cope hits out at Tanaiste over passport debacle

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the Foreign Affairs Minister should stick to what he knows best rather than criticising others for representing their constituents.

Deputy Gallagher has hit out at Minister Simon Coveney after comments he made in a recent interview during which he said TDs offices should not be set up as passport delivery systems.

Deputy Gallagher says the sheer volume of applicants that he assists is further evidence of the need for a passport office to be established in the North West.

He says the Minister would be better suited to focusing his work elsewhere: