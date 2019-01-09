Concern over low level of blue light training for Donegal Gardai

Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as an alarming low level of high speed driver training for Gardai in Donegal.

New data provided by An Garda Siochana has revealed that despite having to engage in blue light responses over longer distances on average, Donegal Gardai receive the second least amount of training.

Last year, the Policing Authority expressed its dissatisfaction on the issue.

Donegal GRA Spokesperson Brendan O’Connor says Donegal is a county where road traffic enforcement needs to be a priority, and to have Gardai not fully trained to carry out these basic duties is totally unacceptable: