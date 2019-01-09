Cautious welcome over Housing Ministers impending visit to Donegal

There’s been a cautious welcome over the Housing Ministers impending visit to Donegal this week.

Minister Eoghan Murphy is in the county on Friday to carry out a number of key engagements including turning the sod at the long awaited Social Housing Scheme at the Long Lane area of Letterkenny.

The scheme will deliver 29 social houses for the town and will be made up of two and three bed homes.

Cllr. Gerry McMonagle says while the Housing Ministers visit to Donegal is welcome, real progress must be made on the ground: