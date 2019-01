Abbey Vocational School won the Donegal Senior Schools title on Wednesday beating Loreto Milford 4-7 to 2-10.

The winning goal at the O’Donnell Park was scored by Cian Hegarty in the closing seconds to seal the title.

Matthew Statham, Oisin Reid and Cathal Feeney scored the other goals for Abbey.

Michael Leyden is manager of the Donegal Town based side…