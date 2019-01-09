12% increase in Enterprise Ireland supported jobs in Donegal

There was a 12% increase in jobs at firms supported by Enterprise Ireland in Donegal last year.

Figures released this morning by Minister Joe McHugh show 3,818 people employed in Enterprise Ireland backed firms in the county, with an overall increase of 416 in 2018.

Minister Mc Hugh says the focus now must be on preparing for the working world after Brexit, and with all the tech-led changes that are coming down the tracks.

Julie Sinnamon, Chief Executive of Enterprise Ireland, says businesses here are worried by Brexit uncertainty…………….