Toland and Barrett named for Belgium test

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Head Coach Colin Bell has named a 20-player squad for the upcoming international friendly against Belgium on Sunday 20th January in Murcia, Spain.

Donegal girl’s Tyler Toland and Amber Barrett are named in the group.

It will be Toland’s first game since suffering a knee injury against Northern Ireland last August while Megan Connolly and Harriett Scott are also back in.

“The first game of a new year always represents a great opportunity to build momentum in what is an important 12 months for the team,” said WNT Head Coach Colin Bell.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Megan Connolly after winning the National Championship with Florida State University and she’ll be a valuable asset for the team in the future.

“Harriet Scott and Tyler Toland also come back into the squad which is a big boost for the squad ahead of what should be a difficult test against an excellent Belgium team.

“I’ve also decided to name Emily Kraft and Rebecca Cooke in the squad who did really well in our November training camp and another week with the team should really benefit their development.

“We want to test ourselves against the very best teams ahead of the start of the 2021 European Championships qualifying in September to make sure we’re fully prepared to qualify for our first-ever major international tournament.”