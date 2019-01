Jockey Ruby Walsh will be the special guest when the Donegal Sports Star Awards function takes place later this month.

The launch of this year’s awards took place at a special function in Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal hotel on Monday night – and that’s the venue for the awards celebrations on Friday, January 25th.

Once again, a big crowd is expected for the awards night, where the special guest will be Kildare man Ruby Walsh, one of the household names of Irish sport.