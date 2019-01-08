Rory Delap among new Stoke City management

Former Republic of Ireland international Rory Delap has been placed in temporary charge at Stoke City.

Delap, who has strong family connections in Letterkenny, is one of three coaches taking over first team affairs following the sacking of Gary Rowett.

The Potters have won just eight of their 26 league fixtures since Rowett left Derby County to take charge eight month ago.

The former Premier League side are currently 14th in the Championship and had to come from behind to avoid defeat to League One Shrewsbury Town in the F-A Cup on Saturday.

Delap, renowned for his long-throw ability, made his senior international debut against the Czech Republic in 1998. He retired from football at the end of 2013.