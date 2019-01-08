PSNI in Derry investigating after schoolgirl hit by car

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a schoolgirl was hit by a car this morning.

The collision involving a blue Vauxhall Astra and a teenage schoolgirl happened on the Cresent Link Road area of the city just before 8am this morning.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment to a leg injury.

Inspector Vince Redmond is urging anyone who witnessed the collision on this stretch of road to come forward or anyone who has dashcam or helmet footage and was travelling on this road around the time the collision is asked to report to to Police.