Pollet Arch Trail to be developed after funding announcement

The development of a trail around the Great Pollet Arch in Fanad has been included in a new funding package for outdoor recreation infrastructure.

Nationally, 78 projects will share €11 million in funding, with €334,000 going to three projects in Donegal.

The Fanad project receives just over €132,000, the continuation of the Letterkenny to Burtonport Greenway receives just over €177,000, while the continuation of the Glenties Alter Trail receives just over €30,000.

Minister Joe Mc Hugh says the funding is significant…….