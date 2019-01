The country’s nurses and midwives will strike for 24 hours on Wednesday January 30th.

40,000 members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation will also go on a series of one day stoppages on February 5th, 7th, 12th, 13th and 14th if the issues of pay, staff recruitment and retention go unresolved.

The Government has repeatedly ruled out granting the 12% pay rise sought by nurses and says there would be knock on claims across the public sector.