Knee surgery keeps Michael Murphy out to second half of league

It’s reported this morning that Donegal captain Michael Murphy has undergone knee surgery and is likely to be ruled out of action for several weeks.

The Glenswilly clubman underwent the surgery last week and is set to miss the first half of the county’s Division Two campaign.

DonegaL Manager Declan Bonner did not comment on the surgery after Sunday’s victory over Down but did say it would be the later games in the league before Murphy would see action.

Donegal meet Cavan in their third and final group game in the Dr. McKenna Cup on Wednesday night and they start their league campaign on January 27th with an away game against Clare in Ennis

Murphy’s reported absence will add to manager Declan Bonner’s selection problems, he’s already without a number of players because of injury, as well as those from Gaoth Dobhair who are preparing for their All Ireland club semi final.