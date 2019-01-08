IGB announces strategic review of Lifford Greyhound Stadium

The Irish Greyhound Board has today announced the appointment of Indecon Economic Consultants to undertake a comprehensive, strategic review into the future needs of its 16 licensed stadia, including Lifford.

The review, announced in September last is part of the IGB’s Strategic Plan 2018-2022 and will provide an assessment of stadium infrastructure and financial sustainability, along with detailed recommendations.

As part of the IGB’s Strategic Plan 2018-2022 an overall report by Indecon Economic Consultants is expected later this year.

The study will include; an assessment of the infrastructure, services available and standard of facilities at all 16 licenced greyhound stadia in Ireland, a financial assessment of the future sustainability of each individual track, an analysis of population catchments and access arrangements.

An analysis of racing schedules for each greyhound stadium and assessment of any impact arising from availability of breeders or trainers within the catchment area will also be carried out along with an analysis of relevant competing sporting facilities within the catchment area.

And recommendations regarding the appropriate industry footprint for the future including detailed recommendations regarding individual stadia will be included.

Stadia will be assessed on an individual and collective basis.