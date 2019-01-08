Gardai begin excavation linked to missing person investigation

Gardai in Donegal have begun a land search and excavation in the Milford District.

The search forms part of a missing person investigation and is related to specific information received in respect of the possible location of human remains.

Gardai say that they are liaising closely with the relevant family at this time and a family liaison officer has been appointed.

It’s expected that the search may take between 3 and 5 days and will involve the Donegal Divisional Search Unit, the Garda Technical Bureau and external contractors.

The search is understood to be in a remote location in the Milford District.

This development continues to form part of a missing person investigation and Gardai have stressed that there is no change regarding same.

No further details are available at present however Gardai say that will be issuing updates on progress of the search when appropriate and when the search is completed.