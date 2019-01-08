Gang plotting raid on two Donegal premises caught by Gardai

Four men have been remanded in custody in connection with plotting to raid businesses in Donegal.

Gardai apprehended the group on the outskirts of Donegal Town late on Sunday night after noticing their vehicle acting suspiciously in the area.

Equipment and other material found inside the car have led Gardai to believe that two commercial premises in West Donegal were the planned targets.

All those charged are understood to be non-nationals.

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace says this had the potential to a very strategic operation: