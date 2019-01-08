Fionnan Coyle selected for Ireland friendlies

Republic of Ireland Under-16 Head Coach Paul Osam has selected an 18-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Germany and Australia.

Finn Harps Fionnan Coyle has been named as one of six defenders.

The squad travel to Spain this week to play Germany in La Manga on January 12, before returning to Dublin to face Australia in the FAI National Training Centre on January 19.

14 players in Osam’s squad are based in the SSE Airtricity League.

“We’ve been monitoring the players in recent weeks. Players going into international football need to be as close to their peak as possible. That won’t be possible in the upcoming games,” said Osam.

“It’s a challenge for the squad, but the international season goes on all year. We cannot turn down games, when opportunities like the upcoming fixtures arise.”

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Arlo Doherty (Manchester City), Daniel Rose (Everton)

Defenders: Fionnan Coyle (Finn Harps), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Real Betis), Oisin Hand (Shamrock Rovers), Gavin O’Brien (Bohemians), Kevin Platon (Shamrock Rovers), Adam Wells (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Colin Conroy (Bohemians), Oran Crowe (Cork City), Jamie Doyle (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Kyle Martin-Conway (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Ben McCormack (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Andrew Moran (Bray Wanderers)

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (Shamrock Rovers), Dylan Gavin (Athlone Town), Calum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough), Billy Vance (Bray Wanderers)

Fixtures:

12/1: Republic of Ireland v Germany, La Manga Club, Spain, KO: 16:00 (15:00 Irish Time)

19/1: Republic of Ireland v Australia, FAI National Training Centre, KO: 13:00