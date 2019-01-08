Donegal Sport Star Launch: Jim Sherdian & Liam Doherty

The Donegal Sport Star awards were launched on Monday night in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny, the venue for the function on Friday 25th of January.

A number of the winners from 1978 were present and were received special awards to mark the 40th anniversary.

Former Finn Harps captain, Jim Sheridan launched this year’s awards, he was the winner of the soccer award 40 years ago. The Hall of Fame recipient in 2015 spoke with Tom Comack about his memories of the awards and the current squad at Finn Park…

Liam Doherty was the first overall winner back in 1978 and he’s been reflecting back on that time with Tom…

See Launch Gallery below. Photo’s by Declan Kerr.