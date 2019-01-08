Child Mental Health Services in Donegal branded as ‘disgraceful’

A Donegal Deputy has described lengthy waiting times facing children in the northwest who’ve been referred to the Child and Adolescence Mental Health Service as ‘disgraceful’.

A recent publication of data shows that children in HSE CHO Area 1, which includes Donegal, continue to face waiting times of up to 15 months for an initial medical assessment.

The figures also reveal that as of the end of October, there were 240 children across the local HSE region awaiting to access the service, with eight children waiting over a year to receive an appointment.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says it’s completely unacceptable: