Australian murder case could take two years to conclude

It could take two years for the case of two Donegal men facing murder charges to go through the court system in Australia.

24 year-old Christopher McLaughlin from Malin and 21 year old Nathan Kelly from Glengad have already appeared in court on assault charges after a 66-year old man was found injured on the side of the road at Summer Hill, Sydney on December 29th.

He died in a Sydney hospital yesterday.

Ben Mc Clellanad is Chief of Staff on the Daily Telegraph newspaper in Sydney, earlier today, he spoke to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show……….