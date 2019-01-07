Two Donegal men now facing murder charges in Australia

Two Donegal are now facing murder charges after a man assaulted in Sydney’s inner west died in hospital.

24 year-old Christopher McLaughlin from Malin and Nathan Kelly who is 21 and from Glengad, were charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company and affray after emergency services found the 66-year-old injured on the side of the road at Summer Hill, Sydney on December 29.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

He died on Sunday night.

Police have upgraded the charges against McLaughlin and Kelly to murder.

They remain behind bars and are expected to appear at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday.