Risks to our economy are on the rise according to IBEC.

The business group has forecast GDP growth of over 4 per cent this year, and anticipates 66 thousand new jobs will be created.

However, growth is expected to be weaker than in recent years and the uncertainty around Brexit is causing a slowdown in SME lending.

IBEC believes the economy is in a good position to face these challenges but says there is no guarantee the upward trajectory will continue.