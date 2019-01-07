Pringle undecided on how to approach the next election

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says if he decides to contest the next election under the banner of an independent grouping, that will be made clear to the electorate in Donegal.

At present, Deputy Pringle is a member of Independents for Change, which also concludes other TDs such as Mick Wallace, Clare Daly, Maureen O’Sullivan and Catherine Connelly.

Deputy Pringle did not contest the last election under that banner, but says he subsequently joined the grouping to secure speaking rights.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show today, Deputy Pringle said he has not decided how he will approach the next election, but whatever happens, he and his colleagues will still be independents……….