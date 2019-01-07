Plant machinery used in attempted theft of ATM in Omagh

Police in Omagh are continuing to appeal for information after plant machinery was used in an attempt to remove an ATM from a shop on the Old Mountfield Road in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Detective Sergeant Robinson says; thieves used a piece of plant machinery in a bid to remove the ‘built-in’ cash machine from the shop at around 4am.

Police believe the piece of machinery was stolen from a building site a short distance away, and was set on fire immediately after the incident.

They are particularly keen to trace the movements of a dark-coloured Volkswagen Passat which headed in the direction of Cookstown.

Anyone who has any information relating to the car or the incident is asked to contact detectives in Omagh.