Paddy Bond wins two silver medals at Great British Ice-Swimming Championships

Ice Swimmer Paddy Bond was back in the ice this weekend in Doncaster at the Great British Ice Swimming Championships and picked up two silver medals in the 1000m freestyle and 100m overall.

He completed the 1000m freestyle in 18.03 in water at temperatures of 5.5 degrees.

Bond was recently selected to represent Ireland at the World Championships in Murmansk, Russia on St Patrick’s weekend, but he will first take part in the Irish Championships at Wild Water, Armagh which take place on Sunday January 26th.