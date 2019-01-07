MPs insisting they will vote on Brexit deal next week

MPs return to Westminster today with the British Prime Minister insisting they will vote on her Brexit deal next week.

That’s despite the DUP and many ‘Leave’-supporting Conservatives, still saying they won’t back the withdrawal agreement.

The DUP, which is propping up Theresa May’s government, says it will oppose the deal unless the Irish backstop is removed.

Mrs. May is promising a vote on the deal next week, but there’s speculation she might still try again – even if that’s rejected.

Skys Enda Brady says at the moment – the votes are against her: