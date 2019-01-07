LIDL says it sourced €8 million worth of Donegal produce last year

LIDL Ireland says over 100 people are employed in its eight Donegal stores, with more than €8 million worth of agri-food produce sourced from local suppliers.

In its Impact Report for 2018, the company says 29,000 meals were donated through a nationwide initiative with FoodCloud to distribute surplus food to worthwhile causes. As part of that process, LIDL says 15 local charities and community groups working with Lidl and FoodCloud were supported in the region, benefiting from €40,000 in-kind donations to FoodCloud.

€20,000 raised for Jigsaw, Lidl’s charity partner, which provides mental health support to young people

Additional €2,000 donated to local charities and community groups

Meanwhile, seven local Ladies Gaelic Football clubs in Donegal benefitted from jerseys or other equipment under the Ladies Gaelic Football partnership.

The company has stores in Ballybofey, Buncrana, Bundoran, Donegal Town, Dungloe, Letterkenny and Milford.