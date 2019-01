Letterkenny has been deemed ‘Clean to European Norms’ in the latest league table published by IBAL – Irish Business Against Litter.

In its final report for 2018 which has been published this morning, IBAL ranks Letterkenny 14th out of 40 areas surveyed, up from 19th last October.

IBAL’s Conor Horgan says in many cases, Local Authorities are in denial about how badly littered certain areas are.

He says it can take councils a while to accept that there is a problem…………