Almost €7000 in Leader funding has been secured for the Gaoth Dobhair community centre.

The grant will go towards supporting the community project and developing their work on the ground in.

Minister Joe McHugh says: “Coiste Forbartha Dhobhair and all those involved with Ionad Naomh Pádraig will use the money to help pay for a movable stage in the community centre.

The project is expected to cost around €10,000 in total.