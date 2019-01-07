Further calls for additional driving testers to be deployed to Donegal

A Donegal Councillor is once again calling for additional driving testers to be deployed to the county.

It’s after the Sunday Independent revealed that due to long wait times for driving tests across the country, some TDs and Oireachtas members have made representations to the RSA on a constituent’s behalf, in an attempt to secure a test date for them.

Cllr Nicolas Crossan has said although extra testers have been employed in Donegal, more are needed to cater for demand in the region.

He says learner drivers shouldn’t have to feel that contacting a TD or Oireachtas member to secure a driving test is the only option: