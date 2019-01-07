Funeral of murder victim taking place in Castlefinn today

The funeral of Jasmine McMonagle takes place later this morning.

The 28 year old mother of two, originally from Castlefinn, was found dead at her home in Killygordon on Friday morning.

She will be laid to rest after funeral Mass at St Mary’s Church, Castlefinn.

Meanwhile, a 27 year old man appeared in court in Sligo on Saturday evening charged with her murder.

Richard Burke, whose address was given as Forest Park, Killygordon, was granted legal aid during his appearance at Sligo District Court.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in Harristown Court on Friday.