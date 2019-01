It’s been revealed that Donegal is one of the worst served counties for access to an emergency department.

According to an analysis based on Eircode data, the majority of Donegal residents are more than half an hour drive from the nearest hospital ED compared to an average 10 minutes for people living in Dublin.

The new research has ranked Donegal as the third-worst in Ireland with people on average 36km away from the nearest facility.

Cllr Martin McDermott says the data speaks for itself: