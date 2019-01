Josh Kerr has joined Derry City on a six month loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 20 year old Scot previously played for Celtic where he won the SFA Youth Cup, as well as featuring in the UEFA Youth League and faced Barcelona and Manchester City.

Derry boss Declan Devine and Academy Director Paddy McCourt were impressed with the young defender and feel he can bring a lot to the Candystripes.

Kerr says he took advice on the move from Brighton team-mate and Derry native, Shane Duffy.