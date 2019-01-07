Concern over ‘water network crisis’ in Donegal

Concern has been raised over what’s been described as a huge crisis with the water network in Donegal.

While Irish Water has announced details of various planned works in the county over the coming months, it’s been argued that even more could be done with increased investment.

While work started on a new water line from Derrybeg to Brinlack in West Donegal Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says there are many parts in the county still left with an inadequate water supply.

He believes it’s an issue that stems from decisions made by previous Governments: