Bohemian Rhapsody was the big winner at the Golden Globes

Bohemian Rhapsody was the big winner at last night’s Golden Globes in LA.

The Queen movie claimed Best Picture ahead of the much-fancied ‘A Star is Born’, while star Rami Malek won Best Actor.

Co-host of the ceremony, Sandra Oh, won Best Actress for TV drama Killing Eve – meaning Irish actress Caitriona Balfe missed out.

Bradley Cooper lost out in the Best Actor and Best Director awards, while Glenn Close beat Lady Gaga to Best Actress.

However it didn’t stop Gaga paying tribute to Bradley for how he directed the movie: