521 new residential addresses in Donegal last year – GeoDirectory

Donegal had the sixth highest residential vacancy level in the state last year according to the latest Geo View report published by GeoDirectory.

Meanwhile, 521 residential address points in Donegal were added to the GeoDirectory database in the twelve months to December 2018. The GeoDirectory figures are produced with backing from An Post and the Ordnance Survey.

254 residential buildings under construction in December.

There were 1,242 residential property transactions in Donegal in the 12 months to October 2018, with 9.5% of these being new dwellings.

According to the latest Geodirectory survey published this morning, Donegal’s vacancy rate is 10.3%, substantially higher than the national average of 4.8%

The average residential property price in Donegal was €124,396, lower than the national average of €284,546.

Last year saw residential property prices in the county increase by 5.1%, Donegal Town was the town with the highest average price in the county, standing at €119,649.