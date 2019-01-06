USL: Wins for Bonagee and Cockhill but Letterkenny Rovers lose to Derry City Res.

Bonagee United were 7-0 winners over Swilly Rovers today in the Ulster Senior League.

A Garbhan Grant hat-trick, a brace from Micheál Doherty and a goal apiece from Darren McFadden and Jamie Lynagh made sure of the win for Jason Gibson’s side.

Diarmaid Doherty was there for Highland Radio Sport…

After the match, Bonagee manager Jason Gibson gave his thoughts to Diarmaid…

Elsewhere today there was a shock as league leaders Letterkenny Rovers were handed their first loss of the season by Derry City Reserves at the Brandywell Stadium. Jack Malone had put Derry ahead but Johnny Bonner equalised for Rovers. It was Jack Parke who scored the winner for Derry City Reserves in the 94th minute.

Cockhill Celtic had a 1-0 win over Finn Harps Reserves today as well with Bart Weslowski scoring the only goal of the game with just three minutes played.