Tyrone make it 2 wins from 2 in BOI Dr. McKenna Cup

Tyrone picked up their second win of the BOI Dr. McKenna Cup campaign on Sunday when they defeated Ulster University on a scoreline of 2-14 v 1-09.

Declan McClure and Peter Harte score Tyrone’s goals while Conan Grugan was named Man of the Match.

Tyrone now look ahead to a home game against Fermanagh on Wednesday evening.

Francis Mooney reports from Healy Park for Highland Radio Sport…

Mickey Harte spoke after Tyrone’s win and said that he was happy to get the win on the board and that he expects a tough test on Wednesday night against Fermanagh…