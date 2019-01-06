Rugby Review: Pro14 Inter-Provincials, Champions Cup & AIL

The Pro14 Inter-Provincials have been taking place over the past few weeks, with Ulster picking up their one and only win over Munster in the first of their games.

In the Champions Cup, all of the Irish Provinces are all performing well in their respective pools. Ulster are second in Pool 4, and will face Pool leaders Racing 92 next week.

In the All-Ireland League Division 2C, Omagh sit fourth while City of Derry are in eighth. In Division 2B, Rainey OB are third.

Alex McDonald joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the rugby action over the Christmas period and also to look ahead to the upcoming action…

Below are Saturday’s local rugby results:

Towns Cup

City of Derry 16 v 26 Ballymena

Limavady 11 v 10 Omagh

Ulster Senior Cup Semi Final

Armagh 31 v 15 Rainey

Rugby Championship 1

Coleraine 12 v 41 Instonians

Rugby Regional West

Ballyshannon 19 v. 46 Donegal