Registration for the 2019 Donegal Atlantic Way 555km Cycle is now open.

The fourth staging of the event will take place on Friday June 14th and Saturday June 16th.

The race was first held in 2016 and has grown in popularity since with over 300 riders taking part in 2018.

Once again the headquarters will be the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny.

555 organiser Sean McFadden has been looking forward to another event this year with Oisin Kelly