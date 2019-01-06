Donegal record another 10 point win as they look to retain BOI Dr. McKenna Cup title

Donegal had a 1-17 v 0-10 win over Down at Páirc Esler in Newry on Sunday afternoon to pick up their second win of the BOI Dr. McKenna Cup.

Caolan McGonagle scored the only goal of the game with 26 minutes played in the second half and Donegal never looked in trouble throughout the 70 minutes as they led by six points at half-time, 0-09 v 0-03.

Donegal host Cavan on Wednesday night at MacCumhaill Park, with the winners of that game topping Section A. Throw-in is at 8pm.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh spoke after the full-time whistle…

After the match, Donegal manager Declan Bonner said his side worked hard for their win and that’s all he could ask of them…